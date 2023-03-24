COBOL Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is looking to recruit a COBOL Developer who is innovative and talented who strives to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of their efficient and enthusiastic teams.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

Computer Science or IT related

Cobol related certifications

Experience Required:

At least 6 years Analysis and Software Development experience

Mainframe

Online and Batch development

Cobol

IMS

Hogan experience preferred

Excellent Analytical and Design skills

payments experience preferred

JCL

Experience in Online and Batch Development

Incident and Defect resolution

Software testing

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Attributes:

Ability to interact with business and technical staff at all levels

Innovative and creative

Strong work ethic

Team player

Ability to work under pressure

Reliable, dependable and responsible

Self-motivated

Knowledge of and adherence to AGile Methodology

Problem Solving skills

Production callout

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

