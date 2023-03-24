Compliance Data Analyst

“Join our team as a Compliance Data Analyst and help us stay ahead of the curve!”

Is this you?

Do you have a good understanding of the investment industry, investment products, and investment structures? Do you enjoy collecting and analysing data related to regulatory compliance? Do you have strong attention to detail? If yes, then I might just have the job for you.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You will be providing compliance data collation and analysis expertise to a niche investment compliance team, supporting a diversified financial service offering, which includes Investment Management, Fund Services, Wealth Management and Retirement Fund solutions.

You would need to ensure correct rule set-up on various compliance and reporting systems, Compliance Static Data Management, take responsibility for own training and education on Legislations. You will be working with the data management team to carry out instrument data reviews, “clean-ups” and strong knowledge around compliance aspects of static instrument data and data management.

Where you’ll be doing it

Situated in Southern Suburbs, in the beautiful mountains of Tokai which boasts magnificent panoramic views. You will be working for a multinational business with operations across South Africa, Europe and Asia. They have established themselves as a leading provider of trusted, exceptional expertise.

A company who celebrates their employees and recognizes great potential in each individual. They are a one stop shop for investment related products and

services which allows for a great exchange in ideas and knowledge and this has promoted internal career growth for many of their people, this could be you next.

What you’ll need

You will need 1-2 years in a Compliance Data related role gained from an Asset Management. Our client is looking for someone for their Compliance team as a Compliance Data Analyst, this is a new and exciting role. The right person would need to have a strong understanding of CISCA, Board Notice 52 & 90 and Regulation 28. Knowledge of ASISA Standard and associated Guidelines, sound foundation understanding and exposure to financial markets.

What you’ll get

A market related salary and a chance to grow your understanding of the asset management environment. This opportunity promises excellent exposure, growth, challenge and reward.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Alison Boonzaier on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have. We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

CISCA

ASISA

Board notice 52

Board notice 90

Regulation 28

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

