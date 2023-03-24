Developer – Java at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

Our esteemed client has seen remarkable growth over the past three decades, all while maintaining a steadfast commitment to their workforce. With a hiring philosophy centered on attitude and a focus on training for skill development, the company boasts a dedicated and experienced team, many of whom have been with the company for over a decade. The organisation encourages flexibility, offers generous bonuses, and provides opportunities for continuous learning and career advancement. Adopting an Agile approach to business, our client is involved in a wide range of services spanning multiple industries, with a key emphasis on research, innovation, and ongoing improvement. This dynamic and stimulating environment is perfect for those who thrive in a collaborative, team-oriented setting and have a passion for learning and growth.

Role Responsibilities:

Play an integral role in all phases of the software development lifecycle.

Craft code that is not only well-designed but also testable and efficient.

Verify that designs meet required specifications and adhere to established guidelines.

Create and distribute software releases with meticulous attention to detail.

Explore alternative technologies to support continuous improvement initiatives.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Possess over 3 years of relevant experience in Java development.

Possess extensive experience with Java software development lifecycle, including developing, debugging, testing, packaging, publishing, and deploying.

Demonstrated familiarity with Spring technologies and JPA / Hibernate.

Skilled in working in an Agile development environment.

Experienced in utilising Java build and dependency management tools like Maven and Ant.

Proficient in using GIT or similar source repository management tools.

Showcase impressive troubleshooting and analytical skills.

Capable of producing thorough and detailed solution documentation.

