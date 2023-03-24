The company requires a Full Stack Software Developer who has the same level of passion for high quality software solutions. You will be part of a cross-functional team that is responsible for the full software development life cycle from conception to deployment of each new product.
As a Full Stack Developer, you need to be comfortable around both the front and back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party librariesExperienceAs a Full Stack Developer, you need to be comfortable around both the Front and Back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries.6+ years proven experience in software development, project delivery and implementation Experience in the following development languages:Frontend Languages:
– JavaScript (ReactJS, [URL Removed]
– CSS (SCSS, Bootstrap)
– HTMLBackend Languages:
– ASP.NET Framework with MVC design pattern
– (C#, .NET, Optimizely CMS)Qualifications (Minimum)?A relevant qualification in Information Technology?Grade 12 National Certificate / VocationalQualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
