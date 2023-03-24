Full Stack Developer (OSS/Telecoms) (Centurion) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

BE responsible for providing world-class technical support to a global customer base as the next Full Stack Developer sought by a cutting-edge Infrastructure Company based in Centurion. You will maintain ownership for the resolution of complex technical problems, including debugging, simulations, locating bugs, tool and script development for problem diagnosis, troubleshooting and reproduction. You will also participate in all planned production activities like outages, releases etc. You will need a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/IT with 5+ years’ Software Development & 3+ years’ experience in OSS and Telecoms. Your tech tools should also include PHP, C#, JSON, XML/SOAP, REST, MySQL, PL/SQL, Linux, NoSQL, Docker, ActiveMQ, Kafka/RabbitMQ amongst others.

DUTIES:

Development of new programs and subprograms, enhancements, modifications, and corrections to existing software.

Design, implement and document software solutions that address specific requirements.

Design and implement highly scalable and available applications.

Apt communication with all the stakeholders involved during the work accomplishments.

Self-competent on building effective programs / scripts needed for the developmental / migrational activities on OSS Systems.

Work with IT Project / Engineering and Testing teams for Application/Functionality development.

Support system integration and UAT for system changes or upgrades.

Development of programs / scripts to fine tune the systems functionalities.

Test scripts in a controlled environment i.e., other than production environment such as Dev and UAT.

Adhere to business logic while writing programs/scripts maintaining the operational/IT Policies and Procedures.

Build the necessary documentation for every deliverable result.

Keep abreast and up to date on relevant IT OSS technologies.

Assist the IT OSS / BSS Manager with the development of IT OSS operational strategy and performance.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science / IT or equivalent.

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years’ experience as a Software Developer.

3+ Years’ experience in OSS and Telecoms domain.

Strong knowledge of Telecom OSS business.

Experience on supporting any Telecom application.

Strong proficiency in PHP and C# software development.

Working familiarity with semi-structured data (JSON, XML/SOAP).

Experience in consuming REST & SOAP APIs.

Working experience in various REST and web application frameworks such as DotNET Core.

Database experience in SQL Server and MySQL.

Sound experience on Linux based systems.

Experience in Linux Shell Scripting & PL/SQL.

Working experience in NoSQL databases OR message queue such as ActiveMQ, Kafka or RabbitMQ.

Exposure to cloud and containerization (Docker).

Experience with Continuous Integration (DevOps), Continuous Deployment, Static Code Analysis.

Working experience with version control tools like Git and Bitbucket.

Knowledge of web technologies and portal design.

Experience of solving end-to-end design challenges that have significant interaction between multiple systems and domains.

Demonstrable experience and/or expert knowledge in internet architecture including IP Networks, IP routing and GPON.

Able to handle any technical crisis / Bridges / Customer call.

ATTRIBUTES:

Solid organisational ability.

Results-driven, with good time management skills.

Problem solver and solution provider.

Able to work collaboratively and effectively with all lateral teams.

Excellent communication skills.

Analytical Ability, Learning ability and strong attention to detail.

Should always display a positive attitude and strong work ethic.

Self-motivated, Self-learner takes initiative, a team player, while being organised and responsible.

