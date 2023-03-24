Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

The company requires a Full Stack Software Developer who has the same level of passion for high quality software solutions. You will be part of a cross-functional team that is responsible for the full software development life cycle from conception to deployment of each new product.

As a Full Stack Developer, you need to be comfortable around both the front and back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party librariesExperienceAs a Full Stack Developer, you need to be comfortable around both the Front and Back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries.6+ years proven experience in software development, project delivery and implementation Experience in the following development languages:Frontend Languages:

– JavaScript (ReactJS, [URL Removed]

– CSS (SCSS, Bootstrap)

– HTMLBackend Languages:

– ASP.NET Framework with MVC design pattern

– (C#, .NET, Optimizely CMS)Qualifications (Minimum)?A relevant qualification in Information Technology?Grade 12 National Certificate / VocationalQualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Desired Skills:

.Net

Javascript

C#

Full stack

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

