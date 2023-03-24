Intel debuts vPro platform with 13th Gen Intel Core

Intel has introduced the new Intel vPro platform powered by the full lineup of 13th Gen Intel Core processors.

This year, the expansive commercial portfolio will deliver more than 170 notebooks, desktops and entry workstations from partners including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Fujitsu, Panasonic and Samsung.

“For nearly two decades, we’ve been committed to our mission of delivering products and technologies that keep organisations running and workers productive,” says Stephanie Hallford, Intel vice-president and GM of the Commercial Client Division. “With our new 13th Gen Intel Core processors, the Intel vPro platform remains the premier business computing foundation, providing the best in security, business management and performance for organizations of all sizes.”

Intel’s new vPro platform offers critical threat prevention with dozens of security capabilities built deep in the silicon, helping reduce attack surface by an estimated 70% versus four-year-old PCs.

New IT-enabled memory encryption will also take virtualisation-based security to a game-changing level in Windows.

Customers will have more choice with endpoint detection and response (EDR) vendors enabled with Intel Threat Detection Technology, bringing higher-efficacy detection of the latest threats.

The new vPro platform is based on the 13th Gen Intel Core processors offering a hybrid architecture with new Performance-cores, more efficient-cores on select offerings, smarter task classification with Intel Thread Director and better energy efficiency with Intel(r) Dynamic Tuning Technology.

Coupled with technologies like Intel WiFi 6E (Gig+), Thunderbolt 4 and the validation of the Intel Evo platform with experiences like intelligent collaboration, Intel vPro devices are optimised for modern business computing.

Performance improvements for Intel vPro designs with 13th Gen Intel Core include:

* Up to 65% faster Windows application performance versus a three-year-old desktop PC.

* Up to 45% faster content creation while multitasking than a current AMD desktop.

* Up to 2,3-times faster Windows application performance versus 3-year-old mobile PC.

* Up to 40% faster Windows application performance versus a current AMD notebook and up to 25% faster business application performance versus Apple M2.

* Up to 58% faster report generation while collaborating than a current AMD notebook.

For edge application developers, 13th Gen Intel Core processors on Intel vPro platforms provide edge processing performance, remote device manageability, powerful security tools and much more to unleash the power of their data. They are ideal for applications in retail, banking, hospitality, education, healthcare, manufacturing and others.