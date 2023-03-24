Java Developer at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a JAVA Developer to join them on a indipendent contract basis

Java

Spring Boot, Spring Web, Spring Web Services

Maven, JUnit, and other standard Java tooling

Gradle, perhaps as an alternative to Maven

Containerization

Docker, Kubernetes

There is a team managing the Kubernetes cluster, but you’d need to understand how to containerize a Java application. If you know how a container gets deployed to Kubernetes that would be advantageous

DevOps concepts such as CI/CD, and using tools like Bitbucket etc.

SOAP – WSDL, WS-Security, XML Schema, JAXB. This is an important skill

Microservices architecture

Some knowledge around structuring of APIs e.g., SOAP, and REST

Solid API design knowledge is a benefit, as we want to also expose API’s together with the SOAP services for future use

How to use HTTP methods

How to design the API resources

API JWT security in Spring Boot

Advantageous to know

Framework for transforming between data models

Desired Skills:

Java Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position