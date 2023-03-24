Java Developer at QES – Western Cape Bellville

Mar 24, 2023

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a JAVA Developer to join them on a indipendent contract basis

  • Java
  • Spring Boot, Spring Web, Spring Web Services
  • Maven, JUnit, and other standard Java tooling
  • Gradle, perhaps as an alternative to Maven
  • Containerization
  • Docker, Kubernetes
  • There is a team managing the Kubernetes cluster, but you’d need to understand how to containerize a Java application. If you know how a container gets deployed to Kubernetes that would be advantageous
  • DevOps concepts such as CI/CD, and using tools like Bitbucket etc.
  • SOAP – WSDL, WS-Security, XML Schema, JAXB. This is an important skill
  • Microservices architecture
  • Some knowledge around structuring of APIs e.g., SOAP, and REST
  • Solid API design knowledge is a benefit, as we want to also expose API’s together with the SOAP services for future use
  • How to use HTTP methods
  • How to design the API resources
  • API JWT security in Spring Boot
  • Advantageous to know
  • Framework for transforming between data models

Desired Skills:

  • Java Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *