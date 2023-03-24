Java Developer at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a JAVA Developer to join them on a indipendent contract basis
- Java
- Spring Boot, Spring Web, Spring Web Services
- Maven, JUnit, and other standard Java tooling
- Gradle, perhaps as an alternative to Maven
- Containerization
- Docker, Kubernetes
- There is a team managing the Kubernetes cluster, but you’d need to understand how to containerize a Java application. If you know how a container gets deployed to Kubernetes that would be advantageous
- DevOps concepts such as CI/CD, and using tools like Bitbucket etc.
- SOAP – WSDL, WS-Security, XML Schema, JAXB. This is an important skill
- Microservices architecture
- Some knowledge around structuring of APIs e.g., SOAP, and REST
- Solid API design knowledge is a benefit, as we want to also expose API’s together with the SOAP services for future use
- How to use HTTP methods
- How to design the API resources
- API JWT security in Spring Boot
- Advantageous to know
- Framework for transforming between data models
Desired Skills:
- Java Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric