Junior Software Engineer/Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the Engineering Industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Junior Software Engineer/Developer.



An awesome career opportunity awaits!

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or software Engineering or a similar engineering degree.

Ability to learn new technologies, programming languages, and software quickly.

Knowledge of software development life cycle processes, agile development methodologies, software design, and testing.

Own transport and valid driver’s license.

Willingness to occasionally work overtime and good work ethic.

Knowledge of rapid application development is an advantage.

Excellent problem-solving skills with an analytical mind.

Ability to communicate technical details to non-technical audiences.

Strong verbal and written communication skills, including excellent listening and interpersonal skills.

Excellent planning, organizational, project, and time management skills.

Responsibilities:

Provide training and support services to customers on various software applications.

Design and develop new mobile applications.

Be involved in taking a project from the design phase to the customer acceptance phase.

Provide creative and technically feasible solutions for cost savings, service issues, and product improvements.

Able to assume the responsibility of setting to work, testing, and integrating high-technology systems.

Highly organized and willing to project manage small projects.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

