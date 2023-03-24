Level 2 server and desktop technician at NetOps Africa

PRIMARY OBJECTIVES:

Provide support for all client end users remotely on both hardware and software including the operating system, office applications, various customer applications, printers, etc.

Provide timely resolutions of system and/or application problems and follow through to completion.

Assist in managing day-to-day IT initiatives

Onboard new clients according to standard procedures, documenting the clients’ infrastructure for review and use by all engineering team members

Assist in documentation and training to enhance client experience

Configure and maintain network elements, computer systems and other related equipment

SECONDARY OBJECTIVES:

Document daily work through ticketing system

Providing advanced technical support to end-users via phone, email, for hardware and software issues.

Diagnosing and resolving complex software problems, including operating systems and office productivity applications, and escalating more difficult issues to higher-level support teams.

Configuring and maintaining desktops, laptops, printers, and other peripheral devices, including troubleshooting hardware issues.

Managing and maintaining an accurate inventory of all IT equipment and software, including tracking equipment warranties and service agreements.

Coordinating with third-party vendors for repairs and maintenance of IT equipment and software.

Assisting with the deployment of new hardware and software to end-users.

Assisting with the design and implementation of IT-related projects, such as hardware or software upgrades.

Providing training and support to end-users on software and hardware use.

Assisting with user account management and access control.

Maintaining accurate and up-to-date documentation of IT processes and procedures, including creating user manuals and training materials.

Perform other duties as assigned

COMPETENCIES:

Desktop and user support

Active Directory

Networking concepts

Must have excellent technical ability

Experienced in NetOps Africa minimum skill set (below)

Customer oriented, solid business acumen, and excellent communication skills

Proven track record of performance against goals year over year

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Optional qualifications Include but are not limited to:

Virtualization Technologies (VMWare, Hyper-V, Citrix, etc.)

Windows Server 2008, 2012, and 2016, 2019

Cloud Solutions (Azure, AWS)

MAC OSX

Certifications: A+, Network+ (recent certification or recertification)

Ability to work independently

Excellent customer service skills

Some knowledge of IT best practices and ability to use best judgment to service clients’ needs

Adaptability in various business cultures and environments

Ability to effectively communicate both orally and in writing, with all levels of internal and external professionals, especially professionals with non-technical understanding.

AAP/EEO Statement:

NetOps Africa is an Equal Opportunity Employer and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any kind. We are committed to the principle of equal employment opportunity for all employees and to providing employees with a work environment free of discrimination and harassment. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements and individual qualifications, without regard to race, color, religion or belief, national, social or ethnic origin, sex (including pregnancy), age, physical, mental or sensory disability, HIV status, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, marital, civil union or domestic partnership status, past or present military service, family medical history or genetic information, family or parental status, or any other status protected by the laws or regulations in the locations where we operate. We will not tolerate discrimination or harassment based on any of these characteristics.

Desired Skills:

Azure

AWS

Windows

Vmware

Hyper-V

A+

Network

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

About The Employer:

ABOUT NetOps Africa:

NetOps Africa?is?an innovative?national?IT Services firm, and we are growing every day. We are?focused on creating a culture of elite raving fans for our employees that?solves?business problems for our clients. We are on a mission to impact the lives touched by technology. We teach and promote individuals to set and achieve their?personal,?professional, and?financial?goals?through the work we do together. Measuring results against?best-in-class?businesses, we are focused on hitting targets.??We are a humble and adaptable group of people who continue to train, and role play?daily in pursuit of our goals.?We are a great fit for team members that are aligned?and?thrive in a?fast-paced, results?driven?environment.

