Management Information Analyst at Merchants – Gauteng Parktown

Mar 24, 2023

The purpose of this position is to provide the business with accurate and meaningful information, to enhance service delivery and manage performance.

Responsibility:

Reporting

  • Identifies relevant sources of data from which to draw information.
  • Agrees specification format with line manager and client..
  • Gathers and collates information into a report, and ensures accuracy.
  • Delivers reporting requirements timeously.
  • Facilitates the process of information analysis and report development for the Business Area
  • Ensures accuracy of exception capturing and real time reporting.
  • Reviews adherence and shrinkage reporting on a daily, weekly and monthly basis.
  • Provides information to staffing service providers in respect of employee statistics.
  • Checks staff coverage and reports staff shortfalls to operations.

Analysis

  • Interprets data to identify trends and risks
  • Explores and identifies reasons for trends
  • Analyses and documents business processes, including recommendations for improvement against the identified weakness and provide relevant MI
  • Analyses the reporting; provide trend analysis and recommendations to the operation and the client.
  • Monitors absenteeism trends and flags anomalies
  • Makes recommendations to mitigate absenteeism risk.
  • Briefs Operations Management on recommended service level risk mitigation plan
  • Reviews performance across skill sets and revises schedules and forecasts to improve site performance

Administration

  • Backs up and stores all data in the Business Area’s information system

  • Reviews and edits requirements, specifications, business processes and recommendations related to proposed solutions.
    Job Profile: Management Information Analyst

  • Documents all system processes, policies and procedures.
  • Ensures implementation of, and adherence to, all MI processes, policies and procedures to ensure standardisation within the Business Area

Requirements:

Knowledge

  • 2 years Information Management experience, preferable in a Call Centre environment

  • Technical Expertise

  • MS Office, advanced level
  • Previous MI design experience advantageous
  • SQL / crystal or similar beneficial MS Access -intermediate

Attributes

  • Influence
  • Initiative

Desired Skills:

  • Analysis
  • Oral and Written Communication
  • Customer service orientation
  • Planning and Organising

