Management Information Analyst at Merchants – Gauteng Parktown

The purpose of this position is to provide the business with accurate and meaningful information, to enhance service delivery and manage performance.
Responsibility:
Reporting
- Identifies relevant sources of data from which to draw information.
- Agrees specification format with line manager and client..
- Gathers and collates information into a report, and ensures accuracy.
- Delivers reporting requirements timeously.
- Facilitates the process of information analysis and report development for the Business Area
- Ensures accuracy of exception capturing and real time reporting.
- Reviews adherence and shrinkage reporting on a daily, weekly and monthly basis.
- Provides information to staffing service providers in respect of employee statistics.
- Checks staff coverage and reports staff shortfalls to operations.
Analysis
- Interprets data to identify trends and risks
- Explores and identifies reasons for trends
- Analyses and documents business processes, including recommendations for improvement against the identified weakness and provide relevant MI
- Analyses the reporting; provide trend analysis and recommendations to the operation and the client.
- Monitors absenteeism trends and flags anomalies
- Makes recommendations to mitigate absenteeism risk.
- Briefs Operations Management on recommended service level risk mitigation plan
- Reviews performance across skill sets and revises schedules and forecasts to improve site performance
Administration
-
Backs up and stores all data in the Business Area’s information system
-
Reviews and edits requirements, specifications, business processes and recommendations related to proposed solutions.
Job Profile: Management Information Analyst
- Documents all system processes, policies and procedures.
- Ensures implementation of, and adherence to, all MI processes, policies and procedures to ensure standardisation within the Business Area
Requirements:
Knowledge
-
2 years Information Management experience, preferable in a Call Centre environment
-
Technical Expertise
- MS Office, advanced level
- Previous MI design experience advantageous
- SQL / crystal or similar beneficial MS Access -intermediate
Attributes
- Influence
- Initiative
Desired Skills:
- Analysis
- Oral and Written Communication
- Customer service orientation
- Planning and Organising