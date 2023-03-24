Management Information Analyst at Merchants – Gauteng Parktown

The purpose of this position is to provide the business with accurate and meaningful information, to enhance service delivery and manage performance.

Responsibility:

Reporting

Identifies relevant sources of data from which to draw information.

Agrees specification format with line manager and client..

Gathers and collates information into a report, and ensures accuracy.

Delivers reporting requirements timeously.

Facilitates the process of information analysis and report development for the Business Area

Ensures accuracy of exception capturing and real time reporting.

Reviews adherence and shrinkage reporting on a daily, weekly and monthly basis.

Provides information to staffing service providers in respect of employee statistics.

Checks staff coverage and reports staff shortfalls to operations.

Analysis

Interprets data to identify trends and risks

Explores and identifies reasons for trends

Analyses and documents business processes, including recommendations for improvement against the identified weakness and provide relevant MI

Analyses the reporting; provide trend analysis and recommendations to the operation and the client.

Monitors absenteeism trends and flags anomalies

Makes recommendations to mitigate absenteeism risk.

Briefs Operations Management on recommended service level risk mitigation plan

Reviews performance across skill sets and revises schedules and forecasts to improve site performance

Administration

Backs up and stores all data in the Business Area’s information system

Reviews and edits requirements, specifications, business processes and recommendations related to proposed solutions.

Job Profile: Management Information Analyst

Documents all system processes, policies and procedures.

Ensures implementation of, and adherence to, all MI processes, policies and procedures to ensure standardisation within the Business Area

Requirements:

Knowledge

2 years Information Management experience, preferable in a Call Centre environment

Technical Expertise

MS Office, advanced level

Previous MI design experience advantageous

SQL / crystal or similar beneficial MS Access -intermediate

Attributes

Influence

Initiative

Desired Skills:

Analysis

Oral and Written Communication

Customer service orientation

Planning and Organising

