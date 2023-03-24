SASE continues robust growth

The worldwide secure access service edge (SASE) market topped $6-billion in 2022, representing robust 34% growth year-over-year (Y/Y).

According to Dell’Oro report, in a crowded market with over 30 vendors, Cisco remained the overall SASE leader with a 17% revenue share – but second place Zscaler was less than 1% behind and closing in compared to 2021.

“For the third consecutive year, SASE revenue growth topped 30% as the pandemic-fueled need to modernise the network and security architecture for branch offices and hybrid users continued,” says Mauricio Sanchez, research director: network security, and SASE & SD-WAN at Dell’Oro Group.

“Single-vendor SASE solutions grew faster as a reflection of greater enterprise preference for one-stop-shop versus multi-vendor best-of-breed.”

Key findings from the 4Q 2022 SASE & SD-WAN Quarterly Report for full-year 2022 include:

* The top three overall SASE vendors by revenue were Cisco, Zscaler, and Broadcom/Symantec, together representing just over 40% of the market.

* The networking portion of SASE (SD-WAN) saw revenue climb 30% Y/Y as enterprise shift from access routing to SD-WAN solutions increased and supply chains for hardware substantially improved.

* The top three SD-WAN vendors by revenue – Cisco, Fortinet and VMware – together represented nearly half of the market.

* The security portion of SASE (SSE – Security Service Edge) experienced 38% growth Y/Y as a result of enterprises’ embrace of cloud-delivered network security to secure cloud-based applications and user’s access to those applications.

* On a technology basis, SSEs represented nearly 60% of the SASE market by revenue. The remainder, 40%, was SD-WAN.

* Single-vendor SASE was 45% of the overall SASE market.

* The top three single-vendor SASE vendors by revenue were Cisco, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks.

* Disaggregated SASE revenue was much greater than unified SASE, but the growth rate for unified was far higher.

* The top three unified SASE vendors by revenue were Versa Networks, VMware and Cato Networks.