SENIOR BUSINESS ANALYST PMI/IIBA – Gauteng Sandton

SENIOR BUSINESS ANALYST – PMI / IIBA CERTIFICATION REQUIRED
LOCATION Sandton
TYPE Permanent
CLOSING DATE 30 March 2023
SALARY From R1 100 000CTC Per Annum
TO APPLY Call or WhatsApp message to Shashi on cell number listed in the Ref above for email address
QUALIFICATIONS
– A Degree in IT (Computer Science / Information Systems or equivalent).
– Diploma in Business Analysis would be an advantage
– Business Analysis Certification (PMI/IIBA)
EXPERIENCE
– 7+ years’ Business Analysis experience
– 4+ years’ experience in Financials Services (loans management)
– 4+ years in System Analysis experience
– Agile environment experience
– Project Management experience highly recommended
– Business model analysis
– Process design
– SQL or development knowledge advantageous
JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES
– Facilitate workshop sessions to extract requirements with multiple stakeholders by setting up and facilitating workshops via Teams or in person to extract information.
– Investigate and define requirements for business processes.
– Document business cases – Effectively document business processes, business requirements.
– Present business cases to the IT Steering Committee for approval.
– Effectively document Functional requirements specifications.
– Analyses systems and business processes to determine problems, risks, and opportunities for improvement.
– Facilitates the implementation of new or enhanced processes.
– Reviews processes and conducts process audits, as required.
– Documents business procedures.
– Documents requirements including data modelling, interface layouts, data flows,screen and report layouts, etc.
– Execute change management that will be required for a project where there are multiple change units
- Application design, development inputs, testing and system pilots wherenecessary.
- Being detail-oriented and capable of delivering a high level of accuracy.
- Costs benefit analysis, processes modelling.
- Communicate requirements with service providers, process requests forquotations, approvals and validate invoices for work completed.
- Implement improvements in the loan management, CRM and ERP systems.
- Identify and implement business automation solutions.
- Provide training on business systems
- ATTRIBUTES
- Strong analytical skills
- Attention to detail
- Determination to deliver quality
- Excellent verbal and written communication
- Sense of urgency and target driven
- Ability to identify risks and impact on system changes and calculations
- Focus & Sustained Attention
- Take initiative and be pro-active
- Confident, professional, and quick learner
- Work under pressure
- Team-oriented worker
CLOSING DATE 30 March 2023
TO APPLY Call or WhatsApp message to Shashi on cell number listed in the Ref above for email address
Desired Skills:
- financial services experience
- PMI
- IIBA
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
CLOSING DATE 30 March 2023
TO APPLY Call or WhatsApp message to Shashi on cell number listed in the Ref above for email address