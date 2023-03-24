Senior Front-End Developer (Hybrid)

We currently have an exciting role for a Senior Front-End Developer with a minimum of 5 years of experience in the following:

Front-end development

HTML, CSS, JavaScript

API experience

Experience integrating with Python on the back-end

C# experience is a bonus

Qualification Required:

Matric – Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma

Location – Can be based in JHB, CPT or DBN

Hybrid work model – onsite at regional the offices twice a week

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

