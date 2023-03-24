Senior .Net Developer

We are looking to hire a Senior .Net Developer with a minimum of 5 years of Microsoft development experience.

Technical skills required:

Microsoft C#, ASP.Net MVC

Developing Microsoft Azure and Web Services

Visual Studio

Azure DevOps

Advantageous:

Azure Developer Associate

MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer)

Microsoft Power Platform (PowerBI/ Power Apps/ Power Automate)

Must ideally be mid to senior with experience utilizing .net core and it is highly beneficial to have angular experience

Qualification Required:

Matric Certificate

Preferred Qualification:

Microsoft Certification and/or relevant Microsoft Courses or Development experience

Develop utilising various technologies

Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.

Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.

Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues and timelines.

Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.

Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).

Research, development and apply new technologies.

Building of custom web services as well as their consumption.

Maintenance of existing systems.

Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.

Peer Code Review.

Deployments for Production and UAT

We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.

12 Months Contract

Hybrid work model – Cape Town

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

