Senior .Net Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Mar 24, 2023

We are looking to hire a Senior .Net Developer with a minimum of 5 years of Microsoft development experience.

Technical skills required:

  • Microsoft C#, ASP.Net MVC

  • Developing Microsoft Azure and Web Services

  • Visual Studio

  • Azure DevOps

Advantageous:

  • Azure Developer Associate

  • MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer)

  • Microsoft Power Platform (PowerBI/ Power Apps/ Power Automate)

  • Must ideally be mid to senior with experience utilizing .net core and it is highly beneficial to have angular experience

Qualification Required:

  • Matric Certificate

Preferred Qualification:

  • Microsoft Certification and/or relevant Microsoft Courses or Development experience

  • Develop utilising various technologies

  • Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.

  • Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.

  • Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues and timelines.

  • Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.

  • Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).

  • Research, development and apply new technologies.

  • Building of custom web services as well as their consumption.

  • Maintenance of existing systems.

  • Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.

  • Peer Code Review.

  • Deployments for Production and UAT

We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.

12 Months Contract

Hybrid work model – Cape Town

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *