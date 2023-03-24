Senior UI Designer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is recruiting a Senior UI Designer on a 8 -12 months contract.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Design, Human-Computer Interaction, or a related field.

Experience Required:

7 years of Professional experience in UI Design for Digital products

Experience leading design projects and mentoring Junior Designers.

Experience with responsive Web Design and Mobile App Design

Proficiency in Design Tools: Sketch, InVision, and Adobe Creative Suite

Proficiency in Prototyping Tools: InVision, Figma, or Marvel

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Essential Functions/Job Description:

Develop and maintain the company’s design system, including style guides, pattern libraries, and design guidelines

Lead design projects, mentor junior designers, and contribute to the evolution of the company’s design system

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into engaging user experiences

Create low and high fidelity design deliverables, from wireframes to fully clickable prototypes informed by user feedback

Communicate design concepts and articulate a clear “point-of-view” relating to design

Contribute to usability testing and user research methods.

Other Information applicable to opportunity:

Systems thinking: you can logically visualize complex systems, information architectures, user interaction flows and beautiful user interfaces.

you can logically visualize complex systems, information architectures, user interaction flows and beautiful user interfaces. User centered perspective: You understand and can articulate a human-centered approach to design and be comfortable going out into the world for inspiration.

You understand and can articulate a human-centered approach to design and be comfortable going out into the world for inspiration. Prototyping skills: You are ready to learn from failure, embrace an iterative process and you understand that success comes sooner with trial and error. You have experience in creating both low and high fidelity design deliverables. Moving from wireframes to fully clickable prototypes informed by user feedback.

You are ready to learn from failure, embrace an iterative process and you understand that success comes sooner with trial and error. You have experience in creating both low and high fidelity design deliverables. Moving from wireframes to fully clickable prototypes informed by user feedback. Communication skills: You have strong verbal and visual presentation skills. You demonstrate a clear “point-of-view” relating to their design. You understand the value of design and brand within a business context.

You have strong verbal and visual presentation skills. You demonstrate a clear “point-of-view” relating to their design. You understand the value of design and brand within a business context. Consulting chops: You should feel comfortable throughout all phases of a project, from translating verbal ideas into visual concepts, through design development and refinement, to creating production-ready artwork.

Excellent communication skills and ability to collaborate with cross-functional team

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position