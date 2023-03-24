Systems Analyst X2 (Hybrid)

We are looking to hire X2 Systems Analysts with a minimum of 5 years of experience in Business and Systems Analysis across a custom software development environment.

Systems Analysis

Integration Analysis

Business Analysis

Custom Software Development environment

(OAS) Open API specification 2.0 and 3.0

Swagger, Stoplight, Confluence/Jira, Microservices Architecture, JSON, XML

Qualification Required:

Matric essential

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant Degree or Diploma

Collaborate with OPCO (Operational Countries) across Africa to ensure reusable API solutions

Systems Analysis Integration Analysis: Design new IT solutions, modify, enhance, or adapt existing systems and integrate new features or improvements to improve business efficiency and productivity. Analyse backend systems and create best API solutions based on incoming requirements API Designs that are dynamic and scalable API Designs that can quickly understood and coded by a Developer

Researching new technologies, interpreting data, designing, and testing new systems

Depict flows between multiple systems showing, triggers, inputs, processes, and outputs

Experience in Telecommunication Industry is highly beneficial.

An ability to work on multiple project teams at a given time.

Demonstrated ability to communicate in both verbal and written communication

Strong problem solving, communication and presentation skills

Consult various clients to understand their value chain, structure, functions, and products and/or services.

Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on services

Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement.

With little supervision, elicit, gather, analyse, document, validate and communicate business requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria)

OPCO Expectations Continuously improve API Governance from the Group and best ways to ensure compliance across the Group and OPCO Work with Developer Portal Team to enhance Developer Portal documentation for Third Party Consumers to client Collaborate with OPCO’s on API’s and new integrations to these API’s



Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.

Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.

12 Months Contract

Hybrid work model – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

