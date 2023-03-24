Tech Lead – Business Intelligence at Ntice Search

Mar 24, 2023

Our Blue Chip client is looking for a experienced Technical Lead – BI !

Technical Lead participates in developing technical business approaches and new or enhanced technical tools.

The team strives to provide long-term solutions in a timely manner while ensuring stability, consistency and scalability.

Responsibilities:

  • Manage the technical aspects of the solution delivery and systems within the domain.
  • Understand the focus and direction of the business area; prioritising and driving delivery that helps to achieve this.
  • Define the technical direction for the domain and ensure design of solutions and work closely with the domain owner of the domain.
  • Involvement in the running of the domain, including sprint planning, design, drive delivery, retros, understanding root cause of issues/instability.
  • Responsible for the quality of technical solutions, maintenance of standards and managing impact/risk introduced by changes across domains.
  • Review code and approve changes before deployment to production.
  • Assist with technical analysis, root cause analysis and designing preventative actions.
  • Oversee the choice of application and approach to development for the delivery of new system/technical solutions by the developers.
  • Work with the Architect, other Tech Leads and Development Manager to understand and drive the strategic direction of the technologies within Institutional IT.
  • Ensure domain technical direction is aligned with overall tech direction/architecture for Institutional IT, and overall tech direction caters for needs of the domains.
  • Identify areas for continuous improvement of both systems and architectural standards and help drive implementation.
  • Timeous, clear tracking, management and appropriate escalation of issues and risks.
  • Ensure systems documentation for support are produced as required.
  • Ensure a stable and sustainable technical platform is in place to support the business area.

Manage the developers in the domain:

  • Lead a team of developers (+/- 5 developers) in the domain, according to skill set.
  • Carry out all aspects of people management i.e. staff performance appraisals, approve leave, recruit, train, develop and mentor staff.
  • Responsible for assigning work to the developers, determining estimates, overseeing technical design and driving delivery according to our SDLC procedures and standards.
  • Ensure the correct technical skills are in place in the domain to meet business needs.
  • To make a personal contribute to our technical solutions.
  • Develop key solutions that add to our central technical stack or contribute to our initiatives.

Requirements:

  • Experience with managing a development team and driving team delivery.
  • Knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms.
  • Experience in interacting with business users to understand their requirements and managing the implementation of system changes.
  • At least 8 years’ worth of professional development experience – able to perform at a senior developer level.
  • Exceptional skills in writing SQL for Microsoft SQL server, including stored procedures, UDF’s and other T-SQL Querying.
  • Experience with data integration, validation and reconciliation (SSIS or similar).
  • Expert knowledge of reporting technologies (SSRS, PowerBI or similar)
  • Experience in analysing data and performing complex data manipulation using Microsoft SQL.
  • Design and implement relational and dimensional database structures.
  • Experience with creating and maintaining cubes (SSAS).
  • Experience working in AWS Cloud implementation would be an advantage.
  • Exposure to PostreSQL would be an advantage.

Qualifications:

  • Knowledge of professional software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing.
  • Excellent leadership skills – able to direct, motivate, delegate, inspire.
  • Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal with conflict in an effective way.
  • Ability to deal with key stakeholders within company.
  • Willingness to take initiative and responsibility.
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Strong organisational and planning skills.
  • Self-motivated and confident.
  • Ability to work individually and with teams.
  • Degree or diploma in computer science, computer engineering, information science or related technical discipline is an must.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL for Microsoft SQL server
  • UDF’S
  • T-SQL QUERYING

