Test Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Manual Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
The test analyst will work in the testing team and closely with the business analysts, developers and project managers in different teams.
Responsibilities
- All manual QA activities during all phases of the SDLC from analyzing requirements, designing and executing test cases in different environments
- Creating and maintaining test plans
- Creating and maintaining regression test packs
- Assisting Junior test analysts with their testing tasks
- Identifying, preparing, and maintaining test data in different test environment
- Facilitating defect resolution directly with the development team
- Use of defect tracking tools to log, manage, resolve, and report on bugs / defects
- Following QA standards and best practices to ensure the highest level of quality
- Checking the quality and accuracy of all testing executed by self and fellow team members
- Performing test execution within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)
- Providing test execution progress reports when needed
- Knowledge sharing with other team members
Experience
- 5+ years professional experience in quality assurance
- ISTQB Foundation and / or Test Analyst Level
- Experience in writing SQL queries
- Experience in Testing APIS, MicroServices
- Experience working with SOAP UI and PostMan tools (desirable)
- Experience in Mobile Testing e.g. Android, iOS (desirable)
- Experience working with different browsers and operating systems
- Experience working with QC / ALM and JIRA tools
- Must possess excellent written, oral communication and organizational skills
- Ability to work within team following different development methodologies e.g. Waterfall, agile and KanBan
- Knowledge of the Collective Investment Scheme domain (desired)
- Experience in a variety of testing approaches
- An understanding of structured test methods and processes
- Experience working in both Black Box and White Box Testing
Competencies
- Take ownership for own work
- Able to communicate effectively
- Able to be effective in a pressurised environment
- Results Driven
- Flexible (able to adapt to change)
- Desire to learn and grow in Automation space
- Teamwork with the ability to work independently
- A challenging and enquiring mind
- Attention to details and tenacity
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- ISTQB
- Test Cases
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric