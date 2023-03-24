Test Analyst at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Manual Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

The test analyst will work in the testing team and closely with the business analysts, developers and project managers in different teams.

Responsibilities

All manual QA activities during all phases of the SDLC from analyzing requirements, designing and executing test cases in different environments

Creating and maintaining test plans

Creating and maintaining regression test packs

Assisting Junior test analysts with their testing tasks

Identifying, preparing, and maintaining test data in different test environment

Facilitating defect resolution directly with the development team

Use of defect tracking tools to log, manage, resolve, and report on bugs / defects

Following QA standards and best practices to ensure the highest level of quality

Checking the quality and accuracy of all testing executed by self and fellow team members

Performing test execution within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)

Providing test execution progress reports when needed

Knowledge sharing with other team members

Experience

5+ years professional experience in quality assurance

ISTQB Foundation and / or Test Analyst Level

Experience in writing SQL queries

Experience in Testing APIS, MicroServices

Experience working with SOAP UI and PostMan tools (desirable)

Experience in Mobile Testing e.g. Android, iOS (desirable)

Experience working with different browsers and operating systems

Experience working with QC / ALM and JIRA tools

Must possess excellent written, oral communication and organizational skills

Ability to work within team following different development methodologies e.g. Waterfall, agile and KanBan

Knowledge of the Collective Investment Scheme domain (desired)

Experience in a variety of testing approaches

An understanding of structured test methods and processes

Experience working in both Black Box and White Box Testing

Competencies

Take ownership for own work

Able to communicate effectively

Able to be effective in a pressurised environment

Results Driven

Flexible (able to adapt to change)

Desire to learn and grow in Automation space

Teamwork with the ability to work independently

A challenging and enquiring mind

Attention to details and tenacity

