My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Tester to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Designing and executing automated test scripts for web applications

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to identify and resolve defects

Developing and maintaining test plans, test cases, and test scripts

Evaluating and selecting appropriate automation tools and frameworks

Leading and mentoring junior testers in automation best practices

Analyzing test results and providing comprehensive reports

Conducting performance and scalability testing

Staying up-to-date with industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in testing

Participating in agile development processes, including sprint planning, daily stand-ups, and retrospectives

Developing and implementing test strategies and approaches

Identifying opportunities for process improvements and automation efficiencies

Communicating with stakeholders, including developers, project managers, and business analysts

Creating and maintaining a test automation framework that is scalable and maintainable

Ensuring the quality and integrity of software products by adhering to established quality standards and processes

Participating in continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI / CD) processes

Collaborating with the development team to ensure that test coverage is comprehensive and effective

Providing technical expertise and guidance to the QA team

Ensuring that all testing activities are completed on schedule and within budget

Working with various teams to coordinate testing efforts

Documenting and maintaining test artifacts, including test plans, test cases, and test scripts

Desired Skills:

QA

Tester

Test Cases

Manual Testing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

