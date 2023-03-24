My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Tester to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Designing and executing automated test scripts for web applications
- Collaborating with cross-functional teams to identify and resolve defects
- Developing and maintaining test plans, test cases, and test scripts
- Evaluating and selecting appropriate automation tools and frameworks
- Leading and mentoring junior testers in automation best practices
- Analyzing test results and providing comprehensive reports
- Conducting performance and scalability testing
- Staying up-to-date with industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in testing
- Participating in agile development processes, including sprint planning, daily stand-ups, and retrospectives
- Developing and implementing test strategies and approaches
- Identifying opportunities for process improvements and automation efficiencies
- Communicating with stakeholders, including developers, project managers, and business analysts
- Creating and maintaining a test automation framework that is scalable and maintainable
- Ensuring the quality and integrity of software products by adhering to established quality standards and processes
- Participating in continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI / CD) processes
- Collaborating with the development team to ensure that test coverage is comprehensive and effective
- Providing technical expertise and guidance to the QA team
- Ensuring that all testing activities are completed on schedule and within budget
- Working with various teams to coordinate testing efforts
- Documenting and maintaining test artifacts, including test plans, test cases, and test scripts
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- QA
- Tester
- Test Cases
- Manual Testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric