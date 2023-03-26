Quality Assurance Tester – Gauteng

QA Administrator Tester

Take your career to a whole new level

R 240 000 – R 410 000 plus benefits

Minimum Requirements:



No formal qualifications necessarily required.

Has had at least 1 – 2 years in a development QA role.

Understanding of documenting code coverage through unit & functional tests is a strong advantage.

Immaculate attention to detail

Good English written and oral communication skills

Must be technically oriented

Deadline driven

Quality driven

Accountable

Desired Skills:

