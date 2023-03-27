Analyst Developer

Mar 27, 2023

Our client is looking for a SQL Analyst Developer who is also a sports fanatic for a 12 month contract. The contract requires the consultant onsite 5 days a week in Randburg as well as to be fully vaccinated.

Requirements:

  • The role is a SQL/Azure Developer to assist the Real-time Data Enablement team to develop and implement data driven business solutions.
  • Output will be assisting in developing, enhancing, maintaining the departments business solutions
  • Assist with Real-time Operational, Analytical and integration data, i.e. design, build, test, go-live and support Azure based Operational Data Store as well as on-prem system integration Transactional Data Warehouse.
  • Analyze business requirements, technical abilities, and delivery of proposed solution design.
  • Analyze existing systems, its functioning related to the data it generates and advising RDE management on real-time best practices
  • Architect, Design, Develop and testing of Real-time Data Reporting.
  • Identify and log risks and issues to minimize project/business impact.
  • Training and support of end-users.
  • Ensure that the RDE Data platform is in line with best practices across the industry / market.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required
  • Two years of professional SQL experience with a focus on large scale data warehousing and analytics projects preferred
  • The candidate will require senior skills within the Microsoft Stack, namely: SQL DBA, SQL DB’s, T-SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, Azure SQL DB, Data Factory, Power Platform, Power BI and Power Apps.
  • 5 years’ experience in the above mention skill set is required

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

