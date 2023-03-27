Analyst Developer

Our client is looking for a SQL Analyst Developer who is also a sports fanatic for a 12 month contract. The contract requires the consultant onsite 5 days a week in Randburg as well as to be fully vaccinated.

Requirements:

The role is a SQL/Azure Developer to assist the Real-time Data Enablement team to develop and implement data driven business solutions.

Output will be assisting in developing, enhancing, maintaining the departments business solutions

Assist with Real-time Operational, Analytical and integration data, i.e. design, build, test, go-live and support Azure based Operational Data Store as well as on-prem system integration Transactional Data Warehouse.

Analyze business requirements, technical abilities, and delivery of proposed solution design.

Analyze existing systems, its functioning related to the data it generates and advising RDE management on real-time best practices

Architect, Design, Develop and testing of Real-time Data Reporting.

Identify and log risks and issues to minimize project/business impact.

Training and support of end-users.

Ensure that the RDE Data platform is in line with best practices across the industry / market.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required

Two years of professional SQL experience with a focus on large scale data warehousing and analytics projects preferred

The candidate will require senior skills within the Microsoft Stack, namely: SQL DBA, SQL DB’s, T-SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, Azure SQL DB, Data Factory, Power Platform, Power BI and Power Apps.

5 years’ experience in the above mention skill set is required

Desired Skills:

sql

azure

DBA

Azure sql

data factory

power

BI

Apps

data reporting

analytics

T-SQL

Tsql

SSIS

SSRS

Development SQL

SSAS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

