Business Analyst 2023-19

Our client, an International Mining Company, has a contract vacancy for a Business Analyst.

Services include delivery of IM projects, systems support and consultative services. Business analysts work across all levels of an organization are be involved in everything from defining strategy, to taking a leadership role by defining the goals and requirements for programs and projects or supporting continuous improvement in its technology and processes

The IM Regional Support EMEA/APAC team renders IT support services across a broad spectrum of Mine Technical systems used by various and diverse mining operations across a dispersed geographic footprint

The role assists in finding the root causes of business challenges, identify business opportunities and make recommendations on how to achieve business goals and stay competitive. Delivery of accurate Business Analysis output and artefacts is fundamental to successful delivery of IM solutions via projects and normal service delivery. The BA also assists in making data-driven decisions on organisational strategy.

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or an undergraduate qualification in a relevant IT Discipline

Relevant IT Qualification or Certificate/Diploma in Business Process Analysis from industry recognized training institution

Industry-recognised Business Analysis certification, e.g. IIBA ECBA, CCBA, CBAP or PMI-PBA

Determine operational objectives by studying business functions; gathering information; evaluating output requirements and formats

Must be able to perform self-managed work under general direction within a clearly defined accountability framework

Work on solutions supporting multiple business areas, integration points and many affected components

Gather and interpret requirements from the business:

Gather and interpret requirements, drafting of Business Requirements and Functional Requirements Definitions and other documents, diagrams and document artefacts as per requirement

Conducting stakeholder engagements and workshop facilitation to derive key Business Requirements

Analyse and decompose relevant business processes

Stakeholder mapping

Requirements mapping and -tracing

Recommend controls by identifying problems; writing improved procedures

Performing business analysis and process improvement within assigned solution project

Identifying alternative solutions and course of action

Define the success criteria for solution testing

Accountable for user acceptance testing efforts planning, execution and monitoring

Ability to work closely with Solution Architects and co-ordinating technical activities

Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders

Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions

Assist in business process design

Accurate timekeeping and accounting of effort

Adherence to all Anglo American rules, values and standards

5+ years’ demonstrated experience as Business Analyst, preferably in a mining IT environment

Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, demonstrable experience in Technical Writing

Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills

Ability to work under pressure

Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures. Previous experience in mining environments advantageous

Ability to perform Business Analysis in accordance to the 6 knowledge areas defined in BABOK v3, demonstrating past success in employing underlying competencies and techniques.

Experience in communicating with clients and facilitating workshops

Experience in Model-Driven Design and Repository-Based Modelling tools, e.g. ARIS

Experience in requirements management tools

Business Analysis in an Agile development environment with appropriate tools (MS DevOps)

Systems analysis skills, process mapping and requirements elicitation

Good verbal and written communications skills

Candidates must be comfortable communicating with technology co-workers to help users understand technology options in a way that is concise and logical

A passion for innovation as well as the ability to learn new concepts, products, and technologies

Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions

Ability to work under pressure to deliver high quality output

Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organisation

Motivated, consistently works to the best of ability to meet deliverables and performance criteria

Recording and accounting of effort, delivery of measurable and quantifiable value to cost

Desired Skills:

Analysis

reflection

The ability to visualize issues

The ability to communicate

The ability to understand boundaries

Analytic and creative problem solving

Effective Stakeholder Management

Learn more/Apply for this position