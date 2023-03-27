Business Analyst 2023-19

Our client, an International Mining Company, has a contract vacancy for a Business Analyst.
Services include delivery of IM projects, systems support and consultative services. Business analysts work across all levels of an organization are be involved in everything from defining strategy, to taking a leadership role by defining the goals and requirements for programs and projects or supporting continuous improvement in its technology and processes
The IM Regional Support EMEA/APAC team renders IT support services across a broad spectrum of Mine Technical systems used by various and diverse mining operations across a dispersed geographic footprint
The role assists in finding the root causes of business challenges, identify business opportunities and make recommendations on how to achieve business goals and stay competitive. Delivery of accurate Business Analysis output and artefacts is fundamental to successful delivery of IM solutions via projects and normal service delivery. The BA also assists in making data-driven decisions on organisational strategy.
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or an undergraduate qualification in a relevant IT Discipline
- Relevant IT Qualification or Certificate/Diploma in Business Process Analysis from industry recognized training institution
- Industry-recognised Business Analysis certification, e.g. IIBA ECBA, CCBA, CBAP or PMI-PBA
- Determine operational objectives by studying business functions; gathering information; evaluating output requirements and formats
- Must be able to perform self-managed work under general direction within a clearly defined accountability framework
- Work on solutions supporting multiple business areas, integration points and many affected components
- Gather and interpret requirements from the business:
- Gather and interpret requirements, drafting of Business Requirements and Functional Requirements Definitions and other documents, diagrams and document artefacts as per requirement
- Conducting stakeholder engagements and workshop facilitation to derive key Business Requirements
- Analyse and decompose relevant business processes
- Stakeholder mapping
- Requirements mapping and -tracing
Recommend controls by identifying problems; writing improved procedures
Performing business analysis and process improvement within assigned solution project
- Identifying alternative solutions and course of action
- Define the success criteria for solution testing
- Accountable for user acceptance testing efforts planning, execution and monitoring
- Ability to work closely with Solution Architects and co-ordinating technical activities
- Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders
- Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions
- Assist in business process design
- Accurate timekeeping and accounting of effort
- Adherence to all Anglo American rules, values and standards
- 5+ years’ demonstrated experience as Business Analyst, preferably in a mining IT environment
- Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills, demonstrable experience in Technical Writing
- Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures. Previous experience in mining environments advantageous
- Ability to perform Business Analysis in accordance to the 6 knowledge areas defined in BABOK v3, demonstrating past success in employing underlying competencies and techniques.
- Experience in communicating with clients and facilitating workshops
- Experience in Model-Driven Design and Repository-Based Modelling tools, e.g. ARIS
- Experience in requirements management tools
- Business Analysis in an Agile development environment with appropriate tools (MS DevOps)
- Systems analysis skills, process mapping and requirements elicitation
- Good verbal and written communications skills
- Candidates must be comfortable communicating with technology co-workers to help users understand technology options in a way that is concise and logical
- A passion for innovation as well as the ability to learn new concepts, products, and technologies
- Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions
- Ability to work under pressure to deliver high quality output
- Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organisation
- Motivated, consistently works to the best of ability to meet deliverables and performance criteria
- Recording and accounting of effort, delivery of measurable and quantifiable value to cost
Desired Skills:
- Analysis
- reflection
- The ability to visualize issues
- The ability to communicate
- The ability to understand boundaries
- Analytic and creative problem solving
- Effective Stakeholder Management