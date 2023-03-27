Business Analyst

Purpose:

You will be in charge of gathering the company’s business requirements, assessing the impact of those changes, capturing, analysing and documenting requirements and supporting the communication and delivery of those requirements to help the delivery team better meet the demands of the company.

Qualification:

– 3-year tertiary qualification in relevant technical/financial/analytical related field of study

– Diploma in Business Analysis from FTI or equivalent

Experience:

– 6 Years in a similar role in a formal business analysis environment

Functional Competencies:

– Business knowledge: Finance Industry

– Good understanding of business analysis concepts, tools and methodologies.

– Ability to facilitate, research, model and define requirements

– Experience working in a scrum development process.

– Quick problem solver with an eye for detail and accuracy

– Experience in using SQL to query databases and complete test cases is advantageous.

– Strong interpersonal and communication skills to help the team work together and to provide a good service

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

