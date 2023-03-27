Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our Company is looking for a skilled Business Analyst with strong experience in systems analysis and process development to join our team.
- industry or related field.
- Education and Experience: A Bachelor’s degree in business, economics, finance, or a related field
- Experience with complex system analysis, identifying trends, making recommendations, design, and implementation.
- Liaise with stakeholders to formulate functional specifications, which provides effective technology solutions for project, and non-project business requirements across multiple departments.
- Guide the system development processes across internal and external IT technical resources to facilitate the successful implementation, support and maintenance of such systems.
- Continuous business and industry research to identify problems, needs, opportunities for improvement and guiding the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to identify and analyse complex business requirements.
- Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively with stakeholders at all levels of the organization.
- Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and deliver high-quality work under tight deadlines.
- Be detail-oriented and able to identify errors or inconsistencies in data.
- Have the ability to identify opportunities for improvement and recommend changes that will have a positive impact on the business.
- Experience with Agile development methodologies and project management tools such as MS Project.
- Strong attention to detail and commitment to delivering high-quality work.
- Experience with SQL and data analysis tools is a plus.
- Experience with Moodle based software is a plus.
- Experience and knowledge of process automation tools is a plus.
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- SQL
- Moodle
- Automation