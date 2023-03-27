Client Reporting Analyst – Institutional Investments

Mar 27, 2023

Job Overview:

Our client, one of SA’s leading global Asset Management businesses, is seeking high level candidates to fill specific key roles. The role as a Client Reporting Analyst focuses on the timely and accurate production of Client Report backs, Global Quarterly Investment Reports, and Sustainability Reports.

This position will be responsible for:

  • The production of Report backs on a periodic and ad hoc basis within specific timeframes
  • Assisting in the production of Global Fund Quarterly Investment Reports and Strategy Quarterly Investment Reports on a quarterly basis
  • Assisting in the production of client reports on a periodic and ad hoc basis within timeframes
  • Assisting in the production of Sustainability reports on a periodic basis within timeframes

The successful applicant will be able to manage a high-volume workflow, prioritising client deadline work and liaising with a range of internal stakeholders at all levels to produce high quality reports out of Seismic.

Responsibilities:

  • Managing the various key stakeholders to ensure input data is delivered within the internally agreed SLAs
  • Engaging with Investment IT to ensure the correct data requirements are considered when building data APIs
  • Investigating and resolving data issues raised with regards to the production cycle
  • Managing the various key stakeholders in the production workflow for reviews to ensure sign off ahead of client deadlines
  • Working closely with the Investment team to coordinate any changes that reflect in the reports
  • Ensuring the implementation of approved change requests
  • Providing production and delivery stats to the business to track efficiency
  • Working closely with the product owners to coordinate any automation process and implement further automation required
  • Engaging with Seismic, the vendor on troubleshooting production queries and assisting with upcoming projects to be implemented
  • Assisting in projects and business initiatives when required
  • Ensure team members are appropriately cross-trained and there is a backup for each task
  • Continually update procedures with a view to reduce risk, identify efficiencies in process, improve efficiency and accommodate change to strategies, client demands, or in response to industry change
  • Proactive and effective communication with team colleagues globally
  • Ensure excellent internal and external client servicing by responding promptly and appropriately to queries
  • Maintain a consistently professional and value-add approach

Requirements:

Technical Knowledge and Experience:

  • Relevant degree – B.Com or B.Bus.Sci Degree in Accounts/Maths/Stats/Economics/Finance etc.
  • Minimum 2 years within an investment management environment, focusing on client reporting/performance/attribution analysis or reporting
  • Experience working with complex datasets
  • Experience working with Institutional Clients (pension funds/businesses), providing ad hoc and Quarterly Reports

System Skills:

  • VBA / MS Office tool development (Advanced)
  • PowerPoint (Advanced) including linked slides and Excel objects
  • Excel (Advanced) – an assessment of these skills will be conducted for this role
  • Experience of formatting documents to corporate style
  • Seismic (Desirable) or other content-management tools
  • SQL (SQL Server) (Desirable)

Personal Attributes:

  • Diligent
  • Ability to work collaboratively in a team
  • High attention to detail
  • Solution-oriented
  • Motivated and proactive
  • Organised and methodical
  • Calm under pressure
  • Confident to ask questions

Desired Skills:

  • Client Reporting
  • Data Analysis
  • Investments
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Microsoft PowerPoint
  • Seismic Processing
  • SQL Server

