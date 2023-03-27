Client Reporting Analyst – Institutional Investments

Job Overview:
Our client, one of SA’s leading global Asset Management businesses, is seeking high level candidates to fill specific key roles. The role as a Client Reporting Analyst focuses on the timely and accurate production of Client Report backs, Global Quarterly Investment Reports, and Sustainability Reports.
This position will be responsible for:
- The production of Report backs on a periodic and ad hoc basis within specific timeframes
- Assisting in the production of Global Fund Quarterly Investment Reports and Strategy Quarterly Investment Reports on a quarterly basis
- Assisting in the production of client reports on a periodic and ad hoc basis within timeframes
- Assisting in the production of Sustainability reports on a periodic basis within timeframes
The successful applicant will be able to manage a high-volume workflow, prioritising client deadline work and liaising with a range of internal stakeholders at all levels to produce high quality reports out of Seismic.
Responsibilities:
- Managing the various key stakeholders to ensure input data is delivered within the internally agreed SLAs
- Engaging with Investment IT to ensure the correct data requirements are considered when building data APIs
- Investigating and resolving data issues raised with regards to the production cycle
- Managing the various key stakeholders in the production workflow for reviews to ensure sign off ahead of client deadlines
- Working closely with the Investment team to coordinate any changes that reflect in the reports
- Ensuring the implementation of approved change requests
- Providing production and delivery stats to the business to track efficiency
- Working closely with the product owners to coordinate any automation process and implement further automation required
- Engaging with Seismic, the vendor on troubleshooting production queries and assisting with upcoming projects to be implemented
- Assisting in projects and business initiatives when required
- Ensure team members are appropriately cross-trained and there is a backup for each task
- Continually update procedures with a view to reduce risk, identify efficiencies in process, improve efficiency and accommodate change to strategies, client demands, or in response to industry change
- Proactive and effective communication with team colleagues globally
- Ensure excellent internal and external client servicing by responding promptly and appropriately to queries
- Maintain a consistently professional and value-add approach
Requirements:
Technical Knowledge and Experience:
- Relevant degree – B.Com or B.Bus.Sci Degree in Accounts/Maths/Stats/Economics/Finance etc.
- Minimum 2 years within an investment management environment, focusing on client reporting/performance/attribution analysis or reporting
- Experience working with complex datasets
- Experience working with Institutional Clients (pension funds/businesses), providing ad hoc and Quarterly Reports
System Skills:
- VBA / MS Office tool development (Advanced)
- PowerPoint (Advanced) including linked slides and Excel objects
- Excel (Advanced) – an assessment of these skills will be conducted for this role
- Experience of formatting documents to corporate style
- Seismic (Desirable) or other content-management tools
- SQL (SQL Server) (Desirable)
Personal Attributes:
- Diligent
- Ability to work collaboratively in a team
- High attention to detail
- Solution-oriented
- Motivated and proactive
- Organised and methodical
- Calm under pressure
- Confident to ask questions
Desired Skills:
- Client Reporting
- Data Analysis
- Investments
- Microsoft Excel
- Microsoft PowerPoint
- Seismic Processing
- SQL Server