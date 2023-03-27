Data Architect at Ntice Search – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client, a leader in the financial space, is currently looking for Lead Data Architect to join their team in Cape Town. They are looking for an all-rounder individual – someone who is confidently able to switch between hands-on architectural implementation & transformation, and technical leadership to lead a team of data specialists and develop business relationships.

Responsibilities

Design, implement and future-proof data solutions to provide and guarantee accurate, consistent, timeous data to meet the business needs.

Provide architecture artefacts in accordance with business and project requirements

Conceptualize on-premise, cloud components, security, networking and monitoring solutions to meet the data needs.

Provide plans to migrate existing complex on-premises data solutions to cloud platforms when applicable

Identify and lead cross-functional team members, partner with your peers in the organisation and connect business objectives with technical vision.

Lead, manage and grow a team of data specialists viz. analysts, modelers, engineers

Assist to hire and mentor engineers, and build a high-performing team

Work on project management tasks associated with allocating resources and identifying risk items.

Plan to explore and grow new technology in support of future organisational direction.

Participate in the evolution and direction of the company’s data strategy.

Champion the adoption of industry best practices to push the development standards

Provide thought leadership, knowledge-sharing and advisory services

Ideal Background/Knowledge

Microsoft SQL

Microsoft Azure

Data analytics, business intelligence and reporting

Data ingestion and management processes

Background in designing high availability, highly performant data solutions

Knowledge of the Asset Management industry

Experience in communicating with and presenting to Senior stakeholders

Understanding of security by design and principles for general security of applications, integration, networking and storage

Minimum Requirements

BSc or MSc degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field.

Microsoft-certified Azure Data Engineer Associate

Track record in building and running large scale systems professionally for 10+ years

A minimum of 5+ years of experience in a technical leadership role, leading teams that design, architect and implement complex data-centric systems

Minimum of 5 years’ experience with technology development and delivery, with particular focus on on-premise, cloud and/or hybrid data platforms.

Experience using services and components such as ADF, Synapse, Databricks, Compute, containers, integration, storage, web and DevOps

Possess a deep understanding of database systems (E.g. MySQL, MS SQL, non- relational DBs) including modeling, design, scalability, performance and high- availability, clustering

Proficient in UML, BPM, and the use of Architecture Design tools e.g. Sparx or similar experience using tools such as Lucid or Visio

Desired Skills:

Data

Architect

Engineer

