Data Architect at Ntice Search – Western Cape Cape Town

Mar 27, 2023

Our client, a leader in the financial space, is currently looking for Lead Data Architect to join their team in Cape Town. They are looking for an all-rounder individual – someone who is confidently able to switch between hands-on architectural implementation & transformation, and technical leadership to lead a team of data specialists and develop business relationships.

Responsibilities

  • Design, implement and future-proof data solutions to provide and guarantee accurate, consistent, timeous data to meet the business needs.
  • Provide architecture artefacts in accordance with business and project requirements
  • Conceptualize on-premise, cloud components, security, networking and monitoring solutions to meet the data needs.
  • Provide plans to migrate existing complex on-premises data solutions to cloud platforms when applicable
  • Identify and lead cross-functional team members, partner with your peers in the organisation and connect business objectives with technical vision.
  • Lead, manage and grow a team of data specialists viz. analysts, modelers, engineers
  • Assist to hire and mentor engineers, and build a high-performing team
  • Work on project management tasks associated with allocating resources and identifying risk items.
  • Plan to explore and grow new technology in support of future organisational direction.
  • Participate in the evolution and direction of the company’s data strategy.
  • Champion the adoption of industry best practices to push the development standards
  • Provide thought leadership, knowledge-sharing and advisory services

Ideal Background/Knowledge

  • Microsoft SQL
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Data analytics, business intelligence and reporting
  • Data ingestion and management processes
  • Background in designing high availability, highly performant data solutions
  • Knowledge of the Asset Management industry
  • Experience in communicating with and presenting to Senior stakeholders
  • Understanding of security by design and principles for general security of applications, integration, networking and storage

Minimum Requirements

  • BSc or MSc degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field.
  • Microsoft-certified Azure Data Engineer Associate
  • Track record in building and running large scale systems professionally for 10+ years
  • A minimum of 5+ years of experience in a technical leadership role, leading teams that design, architect and implement complex data-centric systems
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience with technology development and delivery, with particular focus on on-premise, cloud and/or hybrid data platforms.
  • Experience using services and components such as ADF, Synapse, Databricks, Compute, containers, integration, storage, web and DevOps
  • Possess a deep understanding of database systems (E.g. MySQL, MS SQL, non- relational DBs) including modeling, design, scalability, performance and high- availability, clustering
  • Proficient in UML, BPM, and the use of Architecture Design tools e.g. Sparx or similar experience using tools such as Lucid or Visio

Desired Skills:

  • Data
  • Architect
  • Engineer

