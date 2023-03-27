Data Architect at Ntice Search – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client, a leader in the financial space, is currently looking for Lead Data Architect to join their team in Cape Town. They are looking for an all-rounder individual – someone who is confidently able to switch between hands-on architectural implementation & transformation, and technical leadership to lead a team of data specialists and develop business relationships.
Responsibilities
- Design, implement and future-proof data solutions to provide and guarantee accurate, consistent, timeous data to meet the business needs.
- Provide architecture artefacts in accordance with business and project requirements
- Conceptualize on-premise, cloud components, security, networking and monitoring solutions to meet the data needs.
- Provide plans to migrate existing complex on-premises data solutions to cloud platforms when applicable
- Identify and lead cross-functional team members, partner with your peers in the organisation and connect business objectives with technical vision.
- Lead, manage and grow a team of data specialists viz. analysts, modelers, engineers
- Assist to hire and mentor engineers, and build a high-performing team
- Work on project management tasks associated with allocating resources and identifying risk items.
- Plan to explore and grow new technology in support of future organisational direction.
- Participate in the evolution and direction of the company’s data strategy.
- Champion the adoption of industry best practices to push the development standards
- Provide thought leadership, knowledge-sharing and advisory services
Ideal Background/Knowledge
- Microsoft SQL
- Microsoft Azure
- Data analytics, business intelligence and reporting
- Data ingestion and management processes
- Background in designing high availability, highly performant data solutions
- Knowledge of the Asset Management industry
- Experience in communicating with and presenting to Senior stakeholders
- Understanding of security by design and principles for general security of applications, integration, networking and storage
Minimum Requirements
- BSc or MSc degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field.
- Microsoft-certified Azure Data Engineer Associate
- Track record in building and running large scale systems professionally for 10+ years
- A minimum of 5+ years of experience in a technical leadership role, leading teams that design, architect and implement complex data-centric systems
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience with technology development and delivery, with particular focus on on-premise, cloud and/or hybrid data platforms.
- Experience using services and components such as ADF, Synapse, Databricks, Compute, containers, integration, storage, web and DevOps
- Possess a deep understanding of database systems (E.g. MySQL, MS SQL, non- relational DBs) including modeling, design, scalability, performance and high- availability, clustering
- Proficient in UML, BPM, and the use of Architecture Design tools e.g. Sparx or similar experience using tools such as Lucid or Visio
