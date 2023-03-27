Dell integrates CEE and META regions

Dell Technologies has formed a new Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Turkey & Africa (CEEMETA) region.

The new region will represent a more extensive customer, partner and talent base, thereby allowing Dell to further build its strong partner network and quickly adapt to market shifts. Building on Dell’s strong channel partner footprint, the CEEMETA region will help partners to access global markets, enhance business capabilities and support customers respond to new business opportunities.

The new CEEMETA region covers more than 70 markets and will be led by Mohammed Amin, who has led Dell’s operations across the META region for the last two decades.

Adrian McDonald, president: EMEA at Dell Technologies, says: “The new structure will offer us immense opportunities to be more agile and better focused on our customers’ constantly expanding digital needs. Forming the CEEMETA region creates new avenues of growth for our employees, partners and customers.”

Mohammed Amin, senior vice-president: CEEMETA at Dell Technologies, adds: “As the new Dell CEEMETA team, we look forward to capitalizing on our combined strengths to generate new opportunities for all. Together, we are well-positioned to dive in and support our customers on their digital transformation journeys. Technology is a key enabler of growth, and I’m excited to create an impact by making today’s breakthrough innovation more accessible for our customers and partners.”