Developer Business Intelligence Lead

Serves as the custodian for a specific Business Intelligence Development team and portfolio of solutions on behalf of the Business Intelligence competency within the Data & Insights capability. Accountable for the delivery of Business Intelligence solutions and Professional Services that will enable Imperial to make faster and more informed decisions based on insights generated from this capability. It is expected that the Business Intelligence Lead perform both individual technical work as well as facilitate, guide and provide oversight of team delivery, with a 40%/60% split between individual technical delivery vs team delivery

Support:

• Inform strategic and faster decision making through the availability of critical data sets, insights and modelling for D&IT and Imperial

• Drive a talent attraction and retention strategy aligned with the D&IT and Imperial strategy to ensure attraction of critical skills from the market

• Planning and overseeing projects to ensure quality, valuable deliverables are completed in a timely fashion and within budget.

For both individual and team deliverables, ensure:

• Reliable, On-Time, Efficient & Quality Delivery as per the chosen process & tooling.

• Mitigation plans are in place for projects/programmes that are not delivering according to the estimated timeline

• Insights are always rigorously tested and approved before releasing to D&IT and Imperial

People & Culture:

• Provide hands on leadership (people & technical) to the team

• Provide oversight & support of seconded resources embedded into businesses across the group

• Ensure Team wellbeing

• Build and maintain a healthy working relationship within the team

• Shape and enforce team culture & norms

• Drive continuous knowledge sharing initiatives

• Drive continuous improvement initiatives

Process and delivery:

Be the Team Lead for a team of Business Intelligence Developers:

• Help manage team performance as part of sprint. The team must reliably deliver on sprint backlog

• Help ensure team efficiency through accurate work estimates and completion against estimates as per sprint plan

• Help manage technical work allocation per sprint. Facilitate Sprint planning 2: How to solve problems

• Help ensure quality of team deliverables.

• Help ensure process & tooling adoption and utilization

Help ensure the technical competence of the Team

Technology and standards:

• Define, document and communicate design patterns

• Ensure the definition, documentation and communication of solution designs before implementation

• Ensure as-built documentation is done according to standards, and is continuously updated to ensure accuracy

• Ensure that solutions are measured against the Definition of Done

• Ensure the WIKI is periodically reviewed and updated for content correctness and structure

• Enforce source code management practices

• Enforce quality assurance practices

Adhere to:

• all corporate governance, processes, procedures and statuary, legal and other requirements

Minimum Requirements:

Minimum Qualifications

BSc Computer/Data Science (Essential/Minimum)

BCom Informatics (Essential/Minimum or)

BEng Computer (Essential/Minimum)

BSc Mathematics / Statistics (Essential/Minimum)

Minimum Experience

7+ years in Business Intelligence/Data Analytics/Data Science/Modelling/Statistics Programming and statistical computer languages (R, Python , SQL, etc.)

Working knowledge of Business Intelligence & Data Analytics principles & best practices

Behavioural Competencies

Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking

Persuading and Influencing

Deciding and Initiating Action

Leading and Supervising

Adapting and Responding to Change

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Presenting and Communicating Information

Relating and Networking

Adhering to Principles and Values

Technical Competencies

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Resource and people management

Strong communication skills

Strong relationship building skills

Excellent planning, time management and organisational skills

High level knowledge or awareness of statistical modelling and data mining techniques i.e. Regression, Random Forest , Boosting, Trees, text mining, social network analysis etc.

Querying databases using statistical computer languages i.e. R, Python, SQL, etc.

Knowledge of machine learning algorithms

Desired Skills:

BSc Computer/Data Science

BCom Informatics

BEng Computer

BSc Mathematics / Statistics

