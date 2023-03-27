Devops Engineer

Are you a Site Reliability Engineer (SRE)?

My prestigious client seeks your skill set to join their team. A team that is involved with pushing the boundaries when it comes to the IT industry, while utilizing cutting edge technology

Role Overview:

The SRE tasks range from the industrialization of smart wearables in the factory environment to the production-critical connection of all production control systems to the cloud.

Essential skills:

Experience with Container Orchestrations Platforms preferably Kubernetes and/or Docker Compose

Familiarity with Monitoring and Logging solutions, e.g.: Azure Monitor

Kusto Query Language (KQL)

Working knowledge with software development in one or more of the following languages: Python, Bash, or C#

Experience with Unix/Linux operating systems internals and administration

In-depth network know-how: Subnetting, Routing, Firewalling, DNS, Proxies

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture

Role Responsibilities:

You will be a team member of a larger product team that focuses on the development and support of several mission-critical components. You will be working on large-scale fault-tolerant systems and thrive to always improve the resiliency of our systems.

You will work closely with the development team and the product owner and are responsible for the planning and co-ordination of all “Design for Run” activities.

You will strive to improve the whole lifecycle of our services from inception, architecture design through deployment and operating these mission-critical systems.

As a SRE with a deep understanding of the underlaying systems, you take part in 24/7 on-call rotations with teams around the world and can restore systems in efficient manner.

Hurry now and let us transform your Career path.

Apply today

Desired Skills:

SRE

KQL

Learn more/Apply for this position