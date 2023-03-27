Devops Engineer

Are you a Site Reliability Engineer (SRE)?
My prestigious client seeks your skill set to join their team. A team that is involved with pushing the boundaries when it comes to the IT industry, while utilizing cutting edge technology
Role Overview:
The SRE tasks range from the industrialization of smart wearables in the factory environment to the production-critical connection of all production control systems to the cloud.
Essential skills:
- Experience with Container Orchestrations Platforms preferably Kubernetes and/or Docker Compose
- Familiarity with Monitoring and Logging solutions, e.g.: Azure Monitor
- Kusto Query Language (KQL)
- Working knowledge with software development in one or more of the following languages: Python, Bash, or C#
- Experience with Unix/Linux operating systems internals and administration
- In-depth network know-how: Subnetting, Routing, Firewalling, DNS, Proxies
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture
Role Responsibilities:
- You will be a team member of a larger product team that focuses on the development and support of several mission-critical components. You will be working on large-scale fault-tolerant systems and thrive to always improve the resiliency of our systems.
- You will work closely with the development team and the product owner and are responsible for the planning and co-ordination of all “Design for Run” activities.
- You will strive to improve the whole lifecycle of our services from inception, architecture design through deployment and operating these mission-critical systems.
- As a SRE with a deep understanding of the underlaying systems, you take part in 24/7 on-call rotations with teams around the world and can restore systems in efficient manner.
Hurry now and let us transform your Career path.
Apply today
Desired Skills:
- SRE
- KQL