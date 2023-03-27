Front End Developer

A 6 month – 12 month opportunity exists for a Front – End Developer with some experience in the health and wellness services industry to Design and develop systems according to business requirements.

Design, impement and update Front End according to Wireframes provided, enhance current systems inline with current digital trends.

You will be required to understand the overall system design sufficiently, to be able to estimate the impact of new requirements.

The successful candidate will be working in Agile teams to provide/ deliver shippable increments

Desired Skills:

Angular

Mysql

Web Services

Structured programming

HTML

CSS

SQL Reporting Services

Agile and Scrum

BI Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A wellness company who cares about you empowering you to live a happier, balanced and more fulfilled life.

