Front End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

A 6 month – 12 month opportunity exists for a Front – End Developer with some experience in the health and wellness services industry to Design and develop systems according to business requirements.
Design, impement and update Front End according to Wireframes provided, enhance current systems inline with current digital trends.
You will be required to understand the overall system design sufficiently, to be able to estimate the impact of new requirements.
The successful candidate will be working in Agile teams to provide/ deliver shippable increments
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- Mysql
- Web Services
- Structured programming
- HTML
- CSS
- SQL Reporting Services
- Agile and Scrum
- BI Reporting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
A wellness company who cares about you empowering you to live a happier, balanced and more fulfilled life.