Front End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Mar 27, 2023

A 6 month – 12 month opportunity exists for a Front – End Developer with some experience in the health and wellness services industry to Design and develop systems according to business requirements.
Design, impement and update Front End according to Wireframes provided, enhance current systems inline with current digital trends.
You will be required to understand the overall system design sufficiently, to be able to estimate the impact of new requirements.
The successful candidate will be working in Agile teams to provide/ deliver shippable increments

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • Mysql
  • Web Services
  • Structured programming
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • SQL Reporting Services
  • Agile and Scrum
  • BI Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

A wellness company who cares about you empowering you to live a happier, balanced and more fulfilled life.

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *