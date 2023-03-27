Full Stack Developer (C#) (Centurion) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Centurion

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR coding expertise as a Full Stack Developer with at least 5 years’ C# experience is sought by a Centurion-based Infrastructure Solutions Provider to produce scalable enterprise software solutions. Joining a cross-functional team, you will be responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment while writing clean, functional code on the front- and back-end. The ideal candidate should have a knack for visual design and utility. You will also require a Degree in Computer Science/Statistics or relevant field, have 5 years or more C# & proficiency in multiple front-end languages and libraries including HTML/ CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript, XML, jQuery, AngularJS and back-end languages such as Angular, React or Node.js. You should also have experience with Web Server (e.g., IIS, Apache) and UI/UX design; implementing Docker containerization technology strategies with Kubernetes & application deployment using CI/CD.

DUTIES:

Participate in the design and creation of scalable enterprise software.

Write clean, functional code on the front- and back-end.

Test and fix bugs or other coding issues.

Create ground-breaking new features for our users and customers, and for internal use.

Work seamlessly with the Business Performance team to make the product smarter and more intuitive to use.

Maintain and help optimize existing systems.

Represent the company and product and conferences.

Keep themselves and their team up to date with the latest industry trends and technologies.

Work with the Development teams and Product Managers to ideate software solutions.

Design client-side and server-side architecture.

Build the front-end of applications through appealing visual design.

Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications.

Write effective APIs.

Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency.

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software.

Build new and improve on current application CI/CD pipelines.

Create security and data protection settings.

Build features and applications with a mobile responsive design.

Write technical documentation.

Work with Data Scientists and Analysts to improve software.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree in Computer Science, Statistics or relevant field.

Experience/Skills –

Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role predominantly with C# (5 Years or more).

Experience developing desktop and mobile applications.

Familiarity with common stacks.

Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g., HTML/ CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript, XML, jQuery, AngularJS).

Knowledge of multiple back-end languages preferably C# .Net and JavaScript frameworks (e.g., jQuery, Angular, React or Node.js)

Solid experience with databases preferably MS SQL, others will be advantage e.g., MySQL, MongoDB.

Web Server (e.g., IIS, Apache) and UI/UX design.

Implementing Docker containerization technology strategies with Kubernetes.

Experience with application deployment by using CI/CD.

Software Design Patterns.

Unit Testing.

Source Control.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication and teamwork skills.

Great attention to detail.

Organisational skills.

An analytical mind.

Quick learner.

COMMENTS:

