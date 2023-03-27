Graig joins Paratus Namibia board as ESG chairperson

Reagon Graig has joined the board of Paratus Namibia Holdings (PNH), a publicly-traded company on the Namibian Stock Exchange.

He has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the company and as chairperson of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) committee.

Graig has worked in various sectors including energy, real estate, mining and agriculture. In addition to the Paratus appointment, Graig is also the director (chairman) of Ongos Valley Development Company, and a director of Energy Partners.

Schalk Erasmus, CEO of the Paratus Group, says: “We are delighted about that Reagon Graig’s appointment. He is a visionary leader who shares our values and vision of delivering innovative and quality services to our customers while creating positive impacts for our stakeholders and the environment. We look forward to working with and utilising his insights and guidance.”

Graig comments: “I am honored to be appointed to the Paratus Board of Directors. As an innovative and dynamic company, Paratus is making a significant and positive impact on Africa’s connectivity landscape. I look forward to working with the management team and my fellow board members in supporting the Paratus mission and vision.”