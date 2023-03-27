Humans still the number one attack vector

With insider risk on the rise and Gartner predicting that 50% of organisations will have adopted an insider risk program by 2025, J2 Software recognises that enterprise security is only achievable when the cyber strategy is underpinned by the human element.

The cybersecurity company believes that a holistic insider risk program that captures contextual, behavioural telemetry is the only way organisations can proactively prevent data loss. Its experience has shown that multiple point solutions such as UAM, DLP, or UBA aren’t effective in addressing the root cause of data loss: the human element.

According J2 Software CEO John Mc Loughlin, humans will always be the number one attack vector, regardless of whether the ultimate event is a ransomware or phishing attack.

“The human is always driving the car, before and after the exfiltration has occurred. That is why J2 Software’s insider risk management solution focuses on capturing behavioural data and context to enable quick and easy detection and mitigation of insider risk while respecting employee privacy.”

There are solutions that provide enterprise-wide visibility and capture only the data that matters, eliminating false positives and arming organisations with the power they need to be left of boom. Heavy-handed surveillance such as keystroke logging and screen capture does nothing to address risk and only erodes trust.

By using an insider risk management solution, companies can fuel the operational and cultural dynamics conducive to a trusted, respected, and protected workplace, where security is a natural by-product.

As J2 Software works closely with its customers to support their insider risk management efforts, the company is committed to educating companies about the importance of human-centric cybersecurity.

It believes that enterprise security can only be achieved when the human element is considered and addressed, and the company is committed to helping organisations implement insider risk programs that capture the data that matters while respecting employee privacy.