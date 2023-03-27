Information Systems Manager

Mar 27, 2023

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Create and manage IT strategy including cloud, streamlining operations and implement innovative solutions to meet business objectives.
  • Create and adapt technological platforms to improve the client/ customer experience.
  • Ensure technology platforms, systems and procedures lead to outcomes in line with business goals.
  • Plan and direct the implementation of new and upgrading of existing IT
  • Monitor changes in the technology sector to discover ways the company can improve and develop.
  • Manage information technology and computer systems
  • Plan, organize, direct, control and evaluate the operations of information systems and electronic data processing.
  • Manage and administer the financial accounting packages utilised by the company (JD Edwards,TM1 Cognos)
  • Develop reporting requirements from financial accounting package and any integration required between the financial accounting packages and other applications
  • Develop and implement policies and procedures for electronic data processing and computer systems
  • Recommend hire options of contractors to design, develop, implement, operate and administer computer and telecommunications software, networks and information systems.
  • Control and manage the IT budgets and expenditures
  • Manage, develop and implement internal information technology solutions
  • Monitor and maintain technology to ensure maximum access.
  • Manage all IT contract negotiations and SLA agreements with 3rd party service providers.
  • Prepare, plan and review all IT audit (PWC, KPMG) requirements, polices, procedures.
  • Manage and oversee Cybersecurity initiatives to protect and secure company’s digital assets.
  • Oversee ICS (Industrial control systems) to ensure proper governance and control over manufacturing IT systems and integration into Corporate IT.
  • Educate and inform all stakeholders about IT business Initiatives and the value IT can add to business operations by ensuring optimisation across all units.
  • Add value and input at Group IT Steering Committee level

Education & Experience

  • 5 years IT Management and related experience.
  • 2 year IT related tertiary qualification.
  • 2 to 3 years Knowledge of PeopleSoft (JD Edwards) ERP system
  • 2 to 3 experience administering MS Exchange 2008/2012
  • B Sc. Computer Science, B.Com Degree or equivalent tertiary qualification.

Additional Requirements

  • Knowledge of Oracle 10g RDBMS system
  • Knowledge of business intelligence and data warehousing
  • Knowledge with Microsoft Active Directory on Server 2008/2012.
  • Knowledge of JD Edwards and Oracle databases.
  • Knowledge of SQL Query language and administration of databases.
  • Knowledge of Local and Wide Area networking.
  • Knowledge of Virtual Computing – VM Ware and Hyper-V.

Desired Skills:

  • IT Management Experience
  • IT Related Qualifications
  • Peoplesoft
  • JDE
  • ERP System
  • MS Exchange 2008/2012
  • BSc Computer Science
  • Project Management Processes
  • Oracle Sql
  • Vmware
  • Hyper-V
  • IT Strategy Experience
  • Upgrading Existing IT

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

