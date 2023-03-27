Information Systems Manager – Gauteng Benoni

Duties & Responsibilities
- Create and manage IT strategy including cloud, streamlining operations and implement innovative solutions to meet business objectives.
- Create and adapt technological platforms to improve the client/ customer experience.
- Ensure technology platforms, systems and procedures lead to outcomes in line with business goals.
- Plan and direct the implementation of new and upgrading of existing IT
- Monitor changes in the technology sector to discover ways the company can improve and develop.
- Manage information technology and computer systems
- Plan, organize, direct, control and evaluate the operations of information systems and electronic data processing.
- Manage and administer the financial accounting packages utilised by the company (JD Edwards,TM1 Cognos)
- Develop reporting requirements from financial accounting package and any integration required between the financial accounting packages and other applications
- Develop and implement policies and procedures for electronic data processing and computer systems
- Recommend hire options of contractors to design, develop, implement, operate and administer computer and telecommunications software, networks and information systems.
- Control and manage the IT budgets and expenditures
- Manage, develop and implement internal information technology solutions
- Monitor and maintain technology to ensure maximum access.
- Manage all IT contract negotiations and SLA agreements with 3rd party service providers.
- Prepare, plan and review all IT audit (PWC, KPMG) requirements, polices, procedures.
- Manage and oversee Cybersecurity initiatives to protect and secure company’s digital assets.
- Oversee ICS (Industrial control systems) to ensure proper governance and control over manufacturing IT systems and integration into Corporate IT.
- Educate and inform all stakeholders about IT business Initiatives and the value IT can add to business operations by ensuring optimisation across all units.
- Add value and input at Group IT Steering Committee level
Education & Experience
- 5 years IT Management and related experience.
- 2 year IT related tertiary qualification.
- 2 to 3 years Knowledge of PeopleSoft (JD Edwards) ERP system
- 2 to 3 experience administering MS Exchange 2008/2012
- B Sc. Computer Science, B.Com Degree or equivalent tertiary qualification.
Additional Requirements
- Knowledge of Oracle 10g RDBMS system
- Knowledge of business intelligence and data warehousing
- Knowledge with Microsoft Active Directory on Server 2008/2012.
- Knowledge of JD Edwards and Oracle databases.
- Knowledge of SQL Query language and administration of databases.
- Knowledge of Local and Wide Area networking.
- Knowledge of Virtual Computing – VM Ware and Hyper-V.
Desired Skills:
- IT Management Experience
- IT Related Qualifications
- Peoplesoft
- JDE
- ERP System
- MS Exchange 2008/2012
- BSc Computer Science
- Project Management Processes
- Oracle Sql
- Vmware
- Hyper-V
- IT Strategy Experience
- Upgrading Existing IT
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree