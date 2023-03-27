IT Integration Manager – Gauteng Randburg

Our client is looking for a Enterprise Integration Platform Owner who is also a sports fanatic for a 12 month contract. The contract requires the consultant onsite 5 days a week in Randburg as well as to be fully vaccinated.

Requirements:

Develop and continuously seek to improve organisational standards, policies, and procedures within a span of control and monitor implementation to ensure full compliance

Build a continuous-improvement culture within the platform teams

Drive engineering initiatives to improve best practices and streamlined software delivery while striving for continuous improvement

Establish working practices to support multiple streams of development projects, feature teams and cross-functional teams

Experience in advocate development practices like test-driven development, continuous integration, and continuous deployment

Experience in working on several successful projects in the web and mobile environment

Previous exposure to full life cycle systems development

Solid understanding of agile methodologies

Exposure to complex change environment and experience in project integration

Exposure to the IT project and programme management, IT lifecycle, and ITIL processes

Qualifications:

Degree / Diploma in Technology / Information Management

8 years’ relevant experience of which 5 years of management experience in a software development background

Five years of experience in the data management field, preferably with a focus on enterprise integration and business intelligence

Experience developing applications using agile methodologies preferred

Experience with design patterns and best practices preferred

Desired Skills:

Enterprise Integration

Business Intelligence

Software Development

Agile

Design Patterns

Best Practices

Data Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

