IT Integration Manager – Gauteng Randburg

Our client is looking for a Enterprise Integration Platform Owner who is also a sports fanatic for a 12 month contract. The contract requires the consultant onsite 5 days a week in Randburg as well as to be fully vaccinated.
Requirements:
- Develop and continuously seek to improve organisational standards, policies, and procedures within a span of control and monitor implementation to ensure full compliance
- Build a continuous-improvement culture within the platform teams
- Drive engineering initiatives to improve best practices and streamlined software delivery while striving for continuous improvement
- Establish working practices to support multiple streams of development projects, feature teams and cross-functional teams
- Experience in advocate development practices like test-driven development, continuous integration, and continuous deployment
- Experience in working on several successful projects in the web and mobile environment
- Previous exposure to full life cycle systems development
- Solid understanding of agile methodologies
- Exposure to complex change environment and experience in project integration
- Exposure to the IT project and programme management, IT lifecycle, and ITIL processes
Qualifications:
- Degree / Diploma in Technology / Information Management
- 8 years’ relevant experience of which 5 years of management experience in a software development background
- Five years of experience in the data management field, preferably with a focus on enterprise integration and business intelligence
- Experience developing applications using agile methodologies preferred
- Experience with design patterns and best practices preferred
Desired Skills:
- Enterprise Integration
- Business Intelligence
- Software Development
- Agile
- Design Patterns
- Best Practices
- Data Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years