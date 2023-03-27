IT Integration Manager

Mar 27, 2023

Our client is looking for a Enterprise Integration Platform Owner who is also a sports fanatic for a 12 month contract. The contract requires the consultant onsite 5 days a week in Randburg as well as to be fully vaccinated.

Requirements:

  • Develop and continuously seek to improve organisational standards, policies, and procedures within a span of control and monitor implementation to ensure full compliance
  • Build a continuous-improvement culture within the platform teams
  • Drive engineering initiatives to improve best practices and streamlined software delivery while striving for continuous improvement
  • Establish working practices to support multiple streams of development projects, feature teams and cross-functional teams
  • Experience in advocate development practices like test-driven development, continuous integration, and continuous deployment
  • Experience in working on several successful projects in the web and mobile environment
  • Previous exposure to full life cycle systems development
  • Solid understanding of agile methodologies
  • Exposure to complex change environment and experience in project integration
  • Exposure to the IT project and programme management, IT lifecycle, and ITIL processes

Qualifications:

  • Degree / Diploma in Technology / Information Management
  • 8 years’ relevant experience of which 5 years of management experience in a software development background
  • Five years of experience in the data management field, preferably with a focus on enterprise integration and business intelligence
  • Experience developing applications using agile methodologies preferred
  • Experience with design patterns and best practices preferred

Desired Skills:

  • Enterprise Integration
  • Business Intelligence
  • Software Development
  • Agile
  • Design Patterns
  • Best Practices
  • Data Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

