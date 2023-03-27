IT support, Randburg

IT Support technician and manager required for a large manufacturing company in Randburg. Experience in IOT and cloud services is essential for this role. Audit / inspect existing systems and recommend upgrades and changes.

Security of data, network access and back up systems. Control IT budget and the production of reports. Email CV ASAP.

Desired Skills:

IT manager

IT support

IOT

cloud support

Employer & Job Benefits:

None

