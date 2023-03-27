Junior Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A Forensic Pathology Service who services 18 forensic pathology facilities across the province is seeking to hire a Junior Developer with experience in Forensic Pathology on a 12-month fixed term contract. You must have a minimum of 2 years’ experience in a Microsoft Intermediate Developer or Equivalent role. This developer will be tasked with working on a patient app.

DUTIES:

Pair with other developers and learn the software development process and life cycle.

Construct and implement application solutions.

Construct/develop programs including coding, testing, and debugging using modern development tools/cloud services and logic apps.

Ensure documentation of code/classes.

Design application prototypes.

Indicate program unit structure.

Focus on depth of knowledge and expertise in a certain language, tool set and area of the stack; and

Assist senior developers and technicians in their relative job function.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 2 years’ experience in a Microsoft Junior Developer or equivalent role.

