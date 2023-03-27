Junior .NET Developer – Western Cape Pinelands

Mar 27, 2023

  • More than 2 years .Net (C#) programming experience

  • Sql Server

  • MVC 4 knowledge (Razor and Aspx)
  • Angular knowledge
  • Windows Services, and creating of new ones
  • Batch processing knowledge
  • Work closely with IT Ops teams, when promoting work to different environments
  • Should have the ability to cope with Production Support demand and BAU requirements
  • AWS Cloud experience
  • Financial Services experience advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • ANGULAR
  • Sql Server
  • MVC4
  • AWS
  • ASP.NET

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Leading insurer that offers continuous learning environment with lots of potential for growth.

