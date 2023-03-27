Junior .NET Developer – Western Cape Pinelands

-
More than 2 years .Net (C#) programming experience
-
Sql Server
- MVC 4 knowledge (Razor and Aspx)
- Angular knowledge
- Windows Services, and creating of new ones
- Batch processing knowledge
- Work closely with IT Ops teams, when promoting work to different environments
- Should have the ability to cope with Production Support demand and BAU requirements
- AWS Cloud experience
- Financial Services experience advantageous
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- ANGULAR
- Sql Server
- MVC4
- AWS
- ASP.NET
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
About The Employer:
Leading insurer that offers continuous learning environment with lots of potential for growth.