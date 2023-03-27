Junior .NET Developer

More than 2 years .Net (C#) programming experience

Sql Server

MVC 4 knowledge (Razor and Aspx)

Angular knowledge

Windows Services, and creating of new ones

Batch processing knowledge

Work closely with IT Ops teams, when promoting work to different environments

Should have the ability to cope with Production Support demand and BAU requirements

AWS Cloud experience

Financial Services experience advantageous

Desired Skills:

.Net

ANGULAR

Sql Server

MVC4

AWS

ASP.NET

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Leading insurer that offers continuous learning environment with lots of potential for growth.

