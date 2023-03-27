Monitoring and Evaluation Officer (Data Quality Management) Contract (Wits RHI)

Main purpose of the job:

Coordinate and develop and implement procedures to enhance the accuracy and integrity of HIV and GBV prevention program data

Perform data cleaning, collaborating with the data manager to enhance data collection and storage procedures, and prepare data for analysis and use

Location:

Parktown– Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Contribute to the development of a data quality strategy that aligns with the Implementation Science’s goals and objectives

Support the review/development of a quality management system, including supporting appropriate data analysis and reporting

Set up and implement systems for monitoring compliance with data quality protocols

Perform statistical tests on large datasets to determine data quality and integrity

Assess system performance and design, as well as its effect on data quality

Collaborate with Data Manager to improve the database, data collection, and storage processes

Create data dictionaries that define data terminology used in different projects.

Design and implement strategies and processes to increase ownership of data and commitment to data quality and data use

Keep abreast of developments and trends in data quality management

Reviewing data sets to ensure that they are accurate and complete including data cleansing to ensure that there are no duplicates, data is standardized

Analyse data quality issues to determine their cause and impact on the organization and implement remedial actions

Monitoring data quality to ensure that it remains consistent over time

Run data queries to identify coding issues and data exceptions, as well as clean data

Gathering data from primary or secondary data sources to identify and interpret trends

Analyse data quality issues to inform training and prioritize information system needs

Conduct data audits and routine data quality assessments in different project sites, following prescribed protocols and provide feedback and support the implementation of remedial actions

Support the timely development and submission of the funder and stakeholder reports

Develop and implement regular supervisory reports for monitoring the data quality performance of teams and alert supervisors to suspicious data that should be followed up directly with health workers and their beneficiaries

Conduct regular training of staff on data quality management including policies and protocols

Provide ongoing support to district teams

Promote harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrate effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership of driving your own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as forums, conferences, etc.

Required minimum education and training:

Degree/Honours Degree in relevant field

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum 5 years of experience developing, implementing, and managing data quality management systems

Work on donor-driven programs in the South African context

Data quality capacity building and mentoring

Data analysis and report writing

Proficiency in MS Office, Data Quality Management Software, STATA, Information Management Systems (DoH and others), SQL, and Visualisation software (e.g., PowerBI)

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Research experience including clinical trials

Knowledge of the Department of Health’s health information management system

Good interpersonal skills with the ability to navigate complicated situations

Excellent written and verbal and communication skills will be an advantage

Self-motivated

Strong attention to detail

Able to meet deadlines

Self-motivated and, able to work independently and as part of a multidisciplinary team

Demands of the Job:

Some local travel may be required from time to time

Overtime may be required

Being contactable after working hours

Short turnaround time may be required

Adhoc tasks may be assigned from time to time

