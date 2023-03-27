Rapid Application Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic provider of Business Solutions in Joburg seeks the coding talents of a RAD Developer whose core role will be to develop tools for the clients’ data capturing approval and processing while managing each initiative given by management from start to end. Working with the Business Process Owners, you will also help to understand their needs and translate requirements into systems. The ideal candidate must possess a high level of customer service orientation with at least 3 years’ work experience in an application development environment and a suitable Software or RAD Development tertiary qualification. You must also be able to take ownership of all allocated functions, projects and problems and thrive under pressure working within tight deadlines in an ever-changing environment.

DUTIES:

Gather requirements from end users and Business Process Owners.

Design User Interfaces and back-end code in a Low-Code environment according to end-user requirements.

Develop scalable data storage models.

Implement, maintain, and train end-users to use applications.

Develop Reporting capability is reporting tools.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant qualification in Software or RAD Development

3 Years of work experience in an application development environment.

Must be able to take ownership of all allocated functions, projects and problems.

Ability to work under pressure with tight deadlines in an ever-changing environment.

Ability to exercise discretion and work independently and as a part of a multidisciplinary team.

Must have a high level of customer service orientation.

Must have a positive attitude with the willingness to grow continuously in a fast-paced environment.

Strong problem-solving skills will be desirable.

