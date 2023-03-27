SAP ABAP Consultant

Mar 27, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Technical SAP ABAP expert. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • SAP ABAP / ABAP OO
  • HTML / Javascript, SOAP. ODATA
  • SAP S4 Hana ABAP
  • Operations management
  • Experience across all SAP modules (advantage)
  • Min 5 years’ experience exposed to user applications
  • Min 5 years ABAP programming, 2 year’s systems analysis
  • Core Data Services
  • Workflow Scenarios
  • Smart forms
  • SOLMAN

