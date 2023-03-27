SAP ABAP Consultant – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Technical SAP ABAP expert. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- SAP ABAP / ABAP OO
- HTML / Javascript, SOAP. ODATA
- SAP S4 Hana ABAP
- Operations management
- Experience across all SAP modules (advantage)
- Min 5 years’ experience exposed to user applications
- Min 5 years ABAP programming, 2 year’s systems analysis
- Core Data Services
- Workflow Scenarios
- Smart forms
- SOLMAN
Don’t waste time, apply now!
