SAP ABAP Consultant – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Technical SAP ABAP expert. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

SAP ABAP / ABAP OO

HTML / Javascript, SOAP. ODATA

SAP S4 Hana ABAP

Operations management

Experience across all SAP modules (advantage)

Min 5 years’ experience exposed to user applications

Min 5 years ABAP programming, 2 year’s systems analysis

Core Data Services

Workflow Scenarios

Smart forms

SOLMAN

